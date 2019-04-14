URU Metals Ltd (LON:URU)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 110.80 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 125 ($1.63), with a volume of 6373 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 140 ($1.83).

The stock has a market capitalization of $976,000.00 and a PE ratio of 5.48.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/14/uru-metals-uru-reaches-new-12-month-low-at-110-80.html.

URU Metals Company Profile (LON:URU)

URU Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects primarily in South Africa. The company explores for uranium, oil, gold, nickel, copper, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Zebedelia Nickel Project located in the Limpopo Province of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Niger Uranium Limited and changed its name to URU Metals Limited in March 2011.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for URU Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for URU Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.