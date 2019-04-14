Unum Therapeutics (UMRX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.48% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Unum Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel immunotherapy products of immune system to cure cancer. The company’s program consists of ACTR087 rituximab, ACTR707 RITUXIMAB, ACTR087 SEA-BCMA which are in clinical stage. Unum Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UMRX. HC Wainwright started coverage on Unum Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Unum Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Unum Therapeutics to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Shares of UMRX stock opened at $3.91 on Friday. Unum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $17.66. The stock has a market cap of $121.27 million and a P/E ratio of -2.81.

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. Unum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 96.46% and a negative net margin of 354.88%. The company had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Unum Therapeutics will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Seth Ettenberg sold 11,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $47,318.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Unum Therapeutics by 281.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,530,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,262 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Unum Therapeutics by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 1,250,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after buying an additional 203,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Unum Therapeutics by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 552,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after buying an additional 22,510 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Unum Therapeutics by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 552,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after buying an additional 22,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Unum Therapeutics by 312.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 135,345 shares during the last quarter. 47.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unum Therapeutics Company Profile

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

