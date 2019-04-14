UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) Stake Increased by Ashburton Jersey Ltd

Ashburton Jersey Ltd increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,813 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 333 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 2,446 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH stock opened at $223.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $225.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.79. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $220.77 and a 1-year high of $287.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $58.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.01 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 24.38%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.95%.

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Cleveland Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $279.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.80.

In related news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.61, for a total value of $1,333,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,702 shares in the company, valued at $20,716,130.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 2,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.39, for a total transaction of $742,432.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,726 shares in the company, valued at $16,400,921.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,930 shares of company stock worth $8,495,383. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) Stake Increased by Ashburton Jersey Ltd” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/14/unitedhealth-group-inc-unh-stake-increased-by-ashburton-jersey-ltd.html.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.