Ultra Petroleum Corp (UPL) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

Ultra Petroleum Corp (NASDAQ:UPL) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 4.00 (Sell) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation and one has assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $1.30 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.16 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Ultra Petroleum an industry rank of 96 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have weighed in on UPL. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Ultra Petroleum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultra Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd.

Ultra Petroleum stock opened at $0.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.92. Ultra Petroleum has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $3.36.

Ultra Petroleum (NASDAQ:UPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $273.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.40 million. Ultra Petroleum had a net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. Equities research analysts expect that Ultra Petroleum will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ultra Petroleum news, insider David W. Honeyfield bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.61 per share, with a total value of $36,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPL. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Petroleum by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 15,308,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,146,000 after buying an additional 1,212,158 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Petroleum by 162.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 836,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 517,912 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Petroleum by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,342,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 488,690 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Petroleum by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,273,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 406,626 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Petroleum by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,809,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 374,124 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ultra Petroleum

Ultra Petroleum Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, operation, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business activities are developing its natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of southwest Wyomingthe Pinedale and Jonah fields.

