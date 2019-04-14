Ultimate Secure Cash Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $0.00 (USC)

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. Ultimate Secure Cash has a market cap of $38,353.00 and $0.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin. During the last week, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded 30.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ultimate Secure Cash Profile

Ultimate Secure Cash (CRYPTO:USC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. The official website for Ultimate Secure Cash is ultimatesecurecash.info . Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Trading

Ultimate Secure Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultimate Secure Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

