U.S. Bancorp (USB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.03. U.S. Bancorp reported earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow U.S. Bancorp.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 27.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on USB. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.08.

In related news, Vice Chairman Leslie V. Godridge sold 14,737 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $758,955.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,455.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USB. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.22. The company had a trading volume of 11,393,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,657,332. The stock has a market cap of $79.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.06. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $43.14 and a 1 year high of $55.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.10%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Bancorp (USB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.