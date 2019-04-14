U.S. Bancorp to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts (USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies cut their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for U.S. Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst K. Barker now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.06. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.81 EPS.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on USB. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.08.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $50.22 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $43.14 and a 1-year high of $55.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Leslie V. Godridge sold 14,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $758,955.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,455.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.10%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

