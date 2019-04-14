Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) Holdings Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,811 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.32% of Tyler Technologies worth $22,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,716,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,669,000 after acquiring an additional 303,947 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $29,035,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $21,653,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,989,000 after acquiring an additional 108,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,326,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $815,233,000 after acquiring an additional 106,568 shares during the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $217.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.91. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.26 and a 1 year high of $252.47.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $242.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.65 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 11.28%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.84, for a total transaction of $6,025,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.26, for a total transaction of $2,012,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,676 shares of company stock valued at $8,798,254 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.70.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) Holdings Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/14/tyler-technologies-inc-tyl-holdings-increased-by-dimensional-fund-advisors-lp.html.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.