Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 112,868 Shares of Shutterstock Inc (SSTK)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its holdings in Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) by 92.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 112,868 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.55% of the company’s stock.

SSTK stock opened at $46.46 on Friday. Shutterstock Inc has a 12 month low of $31.77 and a 12 month high of $55.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.30.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. Shutterstock had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Shutterstock’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Shutterstock Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Martin Brodbeck sold 5,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total value of $263,866.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,451.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

