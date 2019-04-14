Two Sigma Investments LP Raises Position in Macatawa Bank Co. (MCBC)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) by 106.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,590 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.09% of Macatawa Bank worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCBC. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,582,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 13,448 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,564,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,049,000 after purchasing an additional 26,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 15,013.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 15,013 shares in the last quarter. 33.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Jill A. Walcott sold 2,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $28,433.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 81,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,353. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Macatawa Bank stock opened at $10.66 on Friday. Macatawa Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $12.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $361.78 million, a PE ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.59.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 30.48% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $20.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Macatawa Bank Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

MCBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Macatawa Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Macatawa Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Macatawa Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Macatawa Bank Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

