Two Sigma Investments LP Invests $326,000 in Century Casinos, Inc. (CNTY) Stock

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 44,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Century Casinos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Century Casinos in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Century Casinos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in Century Casinos by 25.2% in the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 16,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Century Casinos by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 11,747 shares during the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Century Casinos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Union Gaming Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Century Casinos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTY opened at $9.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $262.60 million, a PE ratio of 82.45, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.69. Century Casinos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $9.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $45.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.85 million. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 2.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Century Casinos, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Two Sigma Investments LP Invests $326,000 in Century Casinos, Inc. (CNTY) Stock” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/14/two-sigma-investments-lp-invests-326000-in-century-casinos-inc-cnty-stock.html.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.