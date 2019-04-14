Two Sigma Investments LP Has $289,000 Position in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (UTMD)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its position in shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Utah Medical Products were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UTMD. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 18.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 179,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,944,000 after acquiring an additional 27,623 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 18.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 179,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,944,000 after acquiring an additional 27,623 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 1,322.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 27,286 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 10.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,605,000 after acquiring an additional 24,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,721,000 after acquiring an additional 8,765 shares in the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Barbara A. Payne sold 573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total value of $52,853.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,410.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara A. Payne sold 2,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $227,747.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,146,340.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,567 shares of company stock worth $411,477 in the last 90 days. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UTMD stock opened at $86.60 on Friday. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.98 and a 12-month high of $117.65. The company has a market capitalization of $316.98 million, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 0.72.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 44.18% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $9.76 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th.

UTMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Utah Medical Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Utah Medical Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

