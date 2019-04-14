Two Sigma Advisers LP Takes $1.10 Million Position in Brink’s (BCO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,882,000 after purchasing an additional 17,031 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Brink’s by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,343,000 after acquiring an additional 228,626 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Brink’s during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brink’s by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brink’s during the 3rd quarter worth $448,000. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BCO opened at $79.15 on Friday. Brink’s has a 12 month low of $59.08 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Brink’s had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a positive return on equity of 68.11%. The firm had revenue of $907.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Brink’s’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Brink’s will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

In other Brink’s news, CFO Ronald James Domanico acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.39 per share, for a total transaction of $217,170.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Zukerman sold 10,000 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $756,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,309,720 and have sold 23,924 shares worth $1,829,571. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services worldwide. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

