Truvestments Capital LLC Takes Position in Welltower Inc (WELL)

Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 6,756.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,807,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Welltower news, EVP Mercedes Kerr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $372,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WELL opened at $76.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Welltower Inc has a 52 week low of $49.58 and a 52 week high of $79.41. The firm has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.46.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WELL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Welltower from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their price objective on Welltower to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Welltower from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Welltower to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Welltower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.29.

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

