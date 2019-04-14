Truvestments Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,000. NextEra Energy accounts for 1.4% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 4,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 11,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 3,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $560,409.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,146,549.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $306,432.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,679,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,773 shares of company stock worth $33,097,211 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Barclays raised shares of NextEra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $187.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.08.

NYSE:NEE opened at $190.85 on Friday. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $155.06 and a 12 month high of $195.55. The company has a market capitalization of $91.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 39.74%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

