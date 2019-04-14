Truvestments Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD)

Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APD. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 376.1% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 617.6% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APD opened at $194.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $148.44 and a one year high of $195.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.01). Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 62.28%.

A number of research firms have commented on APD. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Products & Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.20.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

