TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 803,882 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.83% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $5,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 56,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TRST opened at $8.01 on Friday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $9.45. The firm has a market cap of $774.96 million, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.10.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $45.19 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0681 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, insider Robert M. Leonard sold 17,252 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $142,846.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,078. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/14/trustco-bank-corp-ny-trst-shares-bought-by-principal-financial-group-inc.html.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST).

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.