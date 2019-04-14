TRON (TRX) Price Hits $0.0265 on Major Exchanges

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. TRON has a total market cap of $1.77 billion and approximately $293.30 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TRON has traded down 7% against the dollar. One TRON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000520 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Livecoin, DDEX and Bibox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006384 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00384317 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019750 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.75 or 0.01387601 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00218344 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00006177 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Augur (REP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00381299 BTC.

About TRON

TRON launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TRON is tron.network . TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation . The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

TRON Coin Trading

TRON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Bitfinex, Hotbit, LATOKEN, Cryptopia, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gate.io, Indodax, Neraex, Liqui, Braziliex, Cryptomate, Bit-Z, DragonEX, Fatbtc, BitForex, CoinBene, ChaoEX, CoinEx, DDEX, Sistemkoin, Bittrex, Rfinex, Tidex, LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange, CoinEgg, BTC-Alpha, HitBTC, Tokenomy, BitFlip, Binance, Upbit, Cobinhood, OKEx, CoinTiger, Kryptono, Bithumb, YoBit, OEX, Allcoin, Ovis, WazirX, Bitbns, Exrates, Stocks.Exchange, OpenLedger DEX, IDAX, LBank, Huobi, RightBTC, Coindeal, Coinnest, IDCM, Coinrail, Livecoin, Trade Satoshi, CoinFalcon, Koinex, Liquid, Kucoin, Bibox, Zebpay, OTCBTC, DigiFinex and Exmo. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

