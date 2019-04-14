Trilogy International Partners Inc (TRL) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.02

Trilogy International Partners Inc (TSE:TRL) declared an annual dividend on Monday, April 15th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the specialty pharmaceutical company on Monday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th.

TSE TRL opened at C$2.30 on Friday. Trilogy International Partners has a twelve month low of C$1.22 and a twelve month high of C$4.96. The company has a market cap of $132.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Trilogy International Partners from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Trilogy International Partners from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th.

Trilogy International Partners Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless voice and data communications services to customers and international visitors roaming on its networks in the United States, Bolivia, and New Zealand. Its wireless voice and data communications services include local, international long distance, and roaming services.

