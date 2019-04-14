Tricida Inc (TCDA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,640 shares, a growth of 49.5% from the March 15th total of 1,331,580 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 646,395 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

In related news, Director Klaus R. Dr Veitinger sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $125,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 1,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $39,873.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,794 shares of company stock valued at $4,407,688 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCDA. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Tricida during the third quarter worth approximately $170,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Tricida during the third quarter worth approximately $270,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tricida in the third quarter valued at $1,057,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tricida by 216.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,005,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,707,000 after purchasing an additional 687,414 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tricida in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 69.83% of the company’s stock.

TCDA opened at $32.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 16.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tricida has a 52-week low of $19.43 and a 52-week high of $40.83. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.23. On average, research analysts predict that Tricida will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Empire upped their price target on shares of Tricida from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 10th.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

