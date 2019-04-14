Triangles (TRI) Price Hits $0.53 on Exchanges

Triangles (CURRENCY:TRI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 14th. One Triangles coin can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC on major exchanges. Triangles has a market cap of $68,409.00 and $0.00 worth of Triangles was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Triangles has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Triangles alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00021085 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00022021 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004411 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004974 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002272 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00013145 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00010899 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00114397 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Triangles

TRI is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 11th, 2014. Triangles’ total supply is 129,579 coins. Triangles’ official website is info.triangles.technology . Triangles’ official Twitter account is @trianglestri

Buying and Selling Triangles

Triangles can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Triangles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Triangles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Triangles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Triangles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Triangles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.