Trevena Inc (TRVN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.63.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRVN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.25 price target on shares of Trevena in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

In other news, Director Leon O. Moulder, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maxine Gowen bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Trevena by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 62,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Trevena by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 80,437 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trevena by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 477,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 133,510 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. 21.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $1.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $144.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.63. Trevena has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Trevena will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include OLINVO injection, a G protein biased ligand of the µ opioid receptor that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the µ opioid receptor that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure.

