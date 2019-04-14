Trevena Inc (TRVN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.63.
Several brokerages have issued reports on TRVN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.25 price target on shares of Trevena in a report on Thursday, March 14th.
In other news, Director Leon O. Moulder, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maxine Gowen bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $1.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $144.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.63. Trevena has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Trevena will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Trevena Company Profile
Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include OLINVO injection, a G protein biased ligand of the µ opioid receptor that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the µ opioid receptor that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure.
Featured Story: Cash Flow
Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.