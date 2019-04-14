Travelport Worldwide (TVPT) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Travelport Worldwide (NYSE:TVPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelport Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.55.

Get Travelport Worldwide alerts:

NYSE TVPT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.71. 1,100,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,620. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89 and a beta of 0.27. Travelport Worldwide has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $20.30.

Travelport Worldwide (NYSE:TVPT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $588.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.47 million. Travelport Worldwide had a net margin of 2.85% and a negative return on equity of 33.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travelport Worldwide by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,797,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,614,000 after purchasing an additional 815,259 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelport Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $72,580,000. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Travelport Worldwide by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,532,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,460,000 after buying an additional 359,725 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelport Worldwide by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,532,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,460,000 after buying an additional 359,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Travelport Worldwide by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,253,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,817,000 after buying an additional 101,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Travelport Worldwide Company Profile

Travelport Worldwide Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a travel commerce platform that offers distribution, technology, payment, mobile, and other solutions for the travel and tourism industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It facilitates travel commerce by connecting travel providers, such as airlines, hotel chains, and car rental companies with online and offline travel buyers in a business-to-business travel platform.

Featured Article: Buyback For Investors Defined

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Travelport Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelport Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.