Traders Sell Twin River Worldwide (TRWH) on Strength (TRWH)

Traders sold shares of Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) on strength during trading on Friday. $3.55 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $38.33 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $34.78 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Twin River Worldwide had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Twin River Worldwide traded up $0.40 for the day and closed at $33.40

In other news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 77,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,375,468.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 28,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $890,320.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 183,354 shares of company stock valued at $5,701,878 over the last three months.

About Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH)

There is no company description available for Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc

