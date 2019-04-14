Traders Sell Shares of Citigroup (C) on Strength (C)

Investors sold shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) on strength during trading on Friday. $194.36 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $265.32 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $70.96 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Citigroup had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Citigroup traded up $1.51 for the day and closed at $67.42

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC set a $76.00 target price on shares of Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.84.

The firm has a market cap of $169.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.57 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $442,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider W. Bradford Hu sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $348,343.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of C. Condor Capital Management increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 31,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 39,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

