Traders Sell Accenture (ACN) on Strength (ACN)

Traders sold shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) on strength during trading on Friday. $65.71 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $166.42 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $100.71 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Accenture had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Accenture traded up $0.28 for the day and closed at $178.64

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACN. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Accenture to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Accenture to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.58.

The company has a market cap of $119.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 38.57% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.32%.

In other Accenture news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.80, for a total transaction of $527,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,937 shares in the company, valued at $13,173,924.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Rowland sold 2,883 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total value of $437,495.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,152,942.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,645 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

