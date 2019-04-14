Traders Buy Valero Energy (VLO) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) on weakness during trading on Friday. $85.36 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $60.23 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $25.13 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Valero Energy had the 18th highest net in-flow for the day. Valero Energy traded down ($0.63) for the day and closed at $88.41

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $1.09. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $28.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.26 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Valero Energy news, Director Stephen M. Waters purchased 500 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.97 per share, for a total transaction of $42,485.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 265.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 122,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,947,000 after acquiring an additional 89,107 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,382,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $664,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,930,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

