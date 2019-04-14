Traders Buy Shares of Itau Unibanco (ITUB) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) on weakness during trading hours on Friday. $94.36 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $19.80 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $74.56 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Itau Unibanco had the 6th highest net in-flow for the day. Itau Unibanco traded down ($0.20) for the day and closed at $8.49

ITUB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 1st. ValuEngine lowered Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Itau Unibanco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

The firm has a market cap of $84.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.0039 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITUB. Trilogy Global Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Global Advisors LP now owns 2,700,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 439,750 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Itau Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 4.91% of the company’s stock.

About Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

