Toyota Motor (TM) Receiving Neutral News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Press coverage about Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) has trended neutral recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Toyota Motor earned a coverage optimism score of 0.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

NYSE:TM opened at $122.40 on Friday. Toyota Motor has a twelve month low of $111.12 and a twelve month high of $138.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $177.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.69.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($1.69). Toyota Motor had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $69.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.22 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Toyota Motor will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

