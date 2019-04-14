Townsquare Capital LLC Invests $1.86 Million in The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 37,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 47,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 22,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 13,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

NYSE KO opened at $46.74 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $41.45 and a 12 month high of $50.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $199.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.52.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 43.91%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

In other news, insider Beatriz R. Perez sold 21,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $1,060,139.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,493,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KO. HSBC downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/14/townsquare-capital-llc-invests-1-86-million-in-the-coca-cola-co-ko.html.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.