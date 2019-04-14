Total System Services, Inc. (TSS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) will report $1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Total System Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09. Total System Services posted earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Total System Services will report full year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $4.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Total System Services.

Get Total System Services alerts:

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.62 million. Total System Services had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 30.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Total System Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Total System Services to $110.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total System Services in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Total System Services from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Total System Services in a research report on Monday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.07.

In other news, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 10,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.23, for a total transaction of $979,718.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,737,545.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patricia A. Watson sold 37,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total transaction of $3,518,907.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,375.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,098,506. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Total System Services by 6,655.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,932,374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,967 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Total System Services by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,335,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $189,866,000 after buying an additional 42,739 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Total System Services by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,151,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $174,616,000 after buying an additional 157,929 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Total System Services by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,785,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $145,134,000 after buying an additional 900,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Total System Services during the 4th quarter valued at $136,526,000. 80.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSS traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $99.22. 1,450,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,458,032. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Total System Services has a one year low of $75.58 and a one year high of $100.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Total System Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

About Total System Services

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Issuer Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Total System Services (TSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Total System Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total System Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.