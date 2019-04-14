Total (FP) Given a €57.30 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

HSBC set a €57.30 ($66.63) price objective on Total (EPA:FP) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FP. Berenberg Bank set a €58.50 ($68.02) price target on shares of Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on shares of Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Barclays set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on shares of Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on shares of Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of Total and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €59.83 ($69.57).

Total has a 52 week low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a 52 week high of €49.33 ($57.36).

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

