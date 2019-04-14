Titan Medical (TMD) Trading Down 7.7%

Titan Medical Inc. (TSE:TMD) shares fell 7.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$3.35 and last traded at C$3.36. 91,970 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 172,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.64.

The firm has a market cap of $99.68 million and a P/E ratio of -2.35.

Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.54) EPS for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Titan Medical Inc. will post -1.97999998458683 earnings per share for the current year.

Titan Medical Company Profile (TSE:TMD)

Titan Medical Inc, a development stage company, focuses on design and development of robotic surgical system for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

