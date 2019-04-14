TIER REIT (TIER) Reaches New 1-Year High at $29.03

Shares of TIER REIT Inc (NYSE:TIER) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.03 and last traded at $29.02, with a volume of 13143 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.83.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of TIER REIT from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of TIER REIT in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of TIER REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.26 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TIER REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.32.
The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.08.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. TIER REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 44.72%.
In other news, insider Schelin Telisa Webb sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $58,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott W. Fordham sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $76,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,250 shares of company stock valued at $848,902. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TIER REIT by 699.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 63,320 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of TIER REIT by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,265,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,102,000 after buying an additional 53,293 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of TIER REIT by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 61,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TIER REIT by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 102,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 21,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TIER REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.
About TIER REIT (NYSE:TIER)
TIER REIT, Inc is a publicly traded (NYSE: TIER), self-managed, Dallas-based real estate investment trust focused on owning quality, well-managed commercial office properties in dynamic markets throughout the U.S. Our vision is to be the premier owner and operator of best-in-class office properties in TIER1 submarkets, which are primarily higher density and amenity-rich locations within select, high-growth metropolitan areas that offer a walkable experience to various amenities.
Further Reading: Depreciation
Receive News & Ratings for TIER REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIER REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.