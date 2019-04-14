ThyssenKrupp AG (TKA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

ThyssenKrupp AG (FRA:TKA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €22.04 ($25.63).

TKA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nord/LB set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Bank of America set a €24.50 ($28.49) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, HSBC set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th.

Shares of FRA:TKA traded down €0.09 ($0.10) on Friday, reaching €12.65 ($14.71). 5,122,146 shares of the company traded hands. ThyssenKrupp has a 52 week low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a 52 week high of €27.01 ($31.41).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

