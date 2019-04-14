Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Takes Position in Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (CHEF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.05% of Chefs’ Warehouse as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHEF. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,756,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $638,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 300.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,225,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHEF shares. BidaskClub upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Chefs’ Warehouse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

In other news, insider Patricia Lecouras sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $90,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,499,105.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 8,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $268,023.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,499,404.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CHEF opened at $32.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $976.22 million, a PE ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.81. Chefs’ Warehouse Inc has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $39.26.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $394.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.54 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

