Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Holdings in Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,322 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Mondrian Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 3,809.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,691,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622,317 shares during the period. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $64.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $65.45. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.83, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.11.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $569.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 52,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $3,348,904.78. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 494,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,562,658.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas P. Beckley sold 23,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $1,113,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 352,227 shares of company stock worth $19,382,862. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDNS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.88.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

