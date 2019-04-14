Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,057 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 500 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph J. Manning sold 5,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $446,682.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,458,787.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $108,498.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,922,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 280,021 shares of company stock valued at $20,485,856. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ABT opened at $78.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $137.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.62. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $56.81 and a fifty-two week high of $80.74.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays set a $84.00 target price on Abbott Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Argus boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.18.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

