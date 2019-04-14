TheStreet Stock Set to Reverse Split on Friday, April 26th (TST)

TheStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:TST) shares are going to reverse split on Friday, April 26th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, April 3rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th.
NASDAQ TST opened at $2.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 0.03. TheStreet has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $2.50.
TheStreet (NASDAQ:TST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The information services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.60 million. TheStreet had a negative return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 32.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TheStreet will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TST has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut TheStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut TheStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TheStreet in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $3.00 price target on TheStreet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.
In other news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc acquired 15,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $33,493.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TST. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its position in TheStreet by 1,524.9% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,815,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580,461 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in TheStreet by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 5,620,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,859 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in TheStreet by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,252,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in TheStreet by 645.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 168,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TheStreet by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,491,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 123,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.
About TheStreet
TheStreet, Inc, a financial news and information provider, provides business to business (B2B) and business to consumer (B2C) content and products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: TheDeal/BoardEx, RateWatch, and Business to Consumer. Its B2B products include The Deal, a digital subscription model that delivers coverage primarily to institutional investors on changes in corporate control comprising merges and acquisitions, private equity, corporate activism, and restructuring; and BoardEx, an institutional relationship capital management database and platform, which holds profiles of approximately 1 million business leaders.
