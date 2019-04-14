Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Stake Lowered by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 29,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 132,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,644,000 after buying an additional 6,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 367,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $82,210,000 after buying an additional 14,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 5,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,264,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory J. Herrema sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total value of $1,358,154.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,009,587.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,388,124 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMO stock opened at $280.65 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.83 and a twelve month high of $282.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $111.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

