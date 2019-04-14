The Newest: Vote in Finland called”the climate election”

The Newest on Finland’s parliamentary election (all times local):

12:40 a.m.

Greenpeace is calling the parliamentary vote Finland the”climate election,” saying that”never before has the limits of world Earth been shared with this kind of severity in Finland.”

Sunday’s vote in the European Union member of 5.5 million people is happening in a Nordic country that has one-third of its territory above the Arctic Circle and at which climate policy has emerged as a vital election subject.

Voter Sofia Frantsi, 27, an architect from Helsinki, told The Associated Press”for everybody, it’s about the climate. It’s sort of a climate election.”

Greens lawmaker Emma Kari told the AP that”it is apparent a great majority of Finns will be hoping the new parliament requires climate “

Voters were choosing in moves and 19 political parties for the 200 chairs of the Eduskunta legislature.

7 a.m.

Voters in Finland are currently casting ballots at a parliamentary election after fierce arguments on how best to handle climate change dominated the campaign, even issues.

Sunday’s vote in the European Union associate of 5.5 million people is taking place at a Nordic country that has one third of its territory above the Arctic Circle.

The center-left Social Democratic Party tops a survey with service that is 19%. The Finns Party, nevertheless, is polling in second place with service that is 16% also has been gathering momentum among Republicans who find the climate change sacrifices proposed by other parties overly frightening.

Some 36% of eligible voters have cast their ballot choosing in 19 political parties and motions for the Eduskunta legislature’s 200 seats between 2,500 applicants.