10:40 a.m.

President Donald Trump is heading to Texas to raise re-election cash in two regions that backed his rival.

Trump is to stroke donors at different events Wednesday in San Antonio and Houston.

Republican Party Chair Ronna McDaniel said fundraisers’ pair would bring to be shared with Trump’s re-election effort and the Republican National Committee.

In between fundraisers, Trump proposed to sign a pair of orders.

12:37 a.m.

President Donald Trump will announce a executive order on Wednesday which could make it more difficult for countries to scuttle pipelines and other energy projects according to concerns about their effects on water quality.

Trump has made it an obligation to expand power growth, in part by rolling back regulations.

Pointing to New York and Washington state, Republican lawmakers have complained about countries utilizing the procedure to prevent energy projects.

Trump will dictate the Environmental Protection Agency to issue guidance that states might need to follow to comply with the Clean Water Act.

The transfer follows the determination to issue a new license for the XL oil pipeline that is Keystone of Trump.