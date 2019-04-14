TFS Financial Co. (TFSL) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,266 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFSL. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in TFS Financial by 1,044.2% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFS Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 540.3% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 8,602 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of TFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. 11.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TFSL opened at $16.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.50 and a beta of 0.23. TFS Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $17.44.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $72.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.70 million. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 18.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is 312.50%.

TFSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

TFS Financial Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

