TFS Financial Co. (TFSL) Given $17.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) have earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $17.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given TFS Financial an industry rank of 171 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TFSL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ TFSL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 51.50 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. TFS Financial has a one year low of $14.19 and a one year high of $17.44.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $72.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.70 million. TFS Financial had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 4.94%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TFS Financial will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 312.50%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFS Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TFS Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 831,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,418,000 after acquiring an additional 12,375 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TFS Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,460,000 after acquiring an additional 19,406 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

Featured Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TFS Financial (TFSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.