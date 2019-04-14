TeslaCoin One Day Volume Reaches $0.00 (TES)

TeslaCoin (CURRENCY:TES) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One TeslaCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TeslaCoin has traded flat against the US dollar. TeslaCoin has a total market cap of $186,605.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of TeslaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000339 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00005444 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

TeslaCoin Coin Profile

TeslaCoin (CRYPTO:TES) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2014. TeslaCoin’s total supply is 79,104,798 coins. TeslaCoin’s official website is tesla-coin.com . TeslaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Teslacoins . The Reddit community for TeslaCoin is /r/Teslamovement and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

TeslaCoin Coin Trading

TeslaCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TeslaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TeslaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TeslaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

