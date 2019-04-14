Tesco (TSCO) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TSCO. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price (up previously from GBX 265 ($3.46)) on shares of Tesco in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.46) target price on shares of Tesco in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.59) target price (up previously from GBX 220 ($2.87)) on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 272.46 ($3.56).

LON TSCO opened at GBX 247.10 ($3.23) on Wednesday. Tesco has a twelve month low of GBX 187.05 ($2.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 266.80 ($3.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.22, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $24.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Tesco’s previous dividend of $1.67. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.36%.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

