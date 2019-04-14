Teradata (TDC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Teradata’s shares have considerably outperformed the industry over the past year. The company’s customer wins and strengthening relationships with large vendors are expected to drive its top line. Additionally, the ongoing transition to subscription-based pricing programs is expected to drive top-line growth in the long haul. The company’s focus on penetrating the top 500 high-valued and high-margin customers is a key catalyst. However, Teradata’s growth has been negatively impacted by declining perpetual license revenues. Moreover, waning consulting services revenues as Teradata realigns resources to Vantage solution is an overhang. A sluggish spending environment in the domestic market and increasing competition continue to weigh on Teradata’s financials.”

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Teradata from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Citigroup downgraded Teradata from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on Teradata from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised Teradata from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.78.

NYSE TDC opened at $44.02 on Thursday. Teradata has a 1-year low of $34.06 and a 1-year high of $49.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.02, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Teradata had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, Director James M. Ringler sold 10,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $496,301.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,721.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lisa R. Bacus sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $576,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,227.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Teradata during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mondrian Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teradata by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Teradata by 3,695.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,813,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,956 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation provides analytic data solutions and related services worldwide. The company operates through Americas Data and Analytics, and International Data and Analytics segments. Its analytic data solutions comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services.

