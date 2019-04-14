Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB) Position Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 955,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,472 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.03% of Tenable worth $21,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Tenable during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tenable during the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Tenable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Tenable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenable during the third quarter worth approximately $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TENB. Zacks Investment Research cut Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Summit Insights began coverage on Tenable in a research note on Monday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Tenable from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tenable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $32.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Tenable Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $39.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.13.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $75.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings Inc will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $663,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total value of $151,520.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 385,965 shares of company stock valued at $11,680,570.

Tenable Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

