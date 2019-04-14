Telenor ASA (TELNY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Telenor ASA is a leading telecommunications company in Norway, which is among the most advanced telecommunications markets in the world. It is a provider of mobile communications services worldwide. The Company has four segments: mobile communication, fixed line communication, TV-based activities (Broadcast), and others. The Telenor Group is dynamic and flexible in its business approach, always exploring new markets and new technologies to make long-term investments. This is part of the reason why Telenor has grown from a national telephone service company in Norway to one of the world’s largest mobile provider. The Telenor Group is now a driving force in the industry, engaging in pioneering research and technology development and other areas that are important to develop the core business of Telenor further. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Telenor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, December 15th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Telenor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Telenor ASA from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.36 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Telenor ASA from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.44 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Telenor ASA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.93.

Shares of TELNY opened at $20.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.44. Telenor ASA has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $22.73.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 20.13%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Telenor ASA will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Hungary, Bulgaria, Montenegro & Serbia, dtac-Thailand, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

