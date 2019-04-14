Telefonica Brasil (VIV) Trading Down 5%

Shares of Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) dropped 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.87 and last traded at $11.94. Approximately 1,077,721 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,750,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.57.

VIV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Telefonica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Santander upgraded Telefonica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Telefonica Brasil in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Telefonica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefonica Brasil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Telefonica Brasil had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Telefonica Brasil SA will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 2.98%. Telefonica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Telefonica Brasil by 876.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 15,747 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 93.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 937,138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after acquiring an additional 453,702 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,235 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Telefonica Brasil Company Profile (NYSE:VIV)

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

